This is how much families save through rent control

This is what the brake says: the guideline and category rents in old buildings, in council apartments and the index-linked fees in cooperative apartments may not be increased this year. This has already been decided and is effective. This benefits 2.7 million people throughout Austria. Now comes the rent freeze for next year - a maximum of one percent plus - and for 2027 with a maximum of two percent. (Non-profit apartments are no longer included because they have cost prices anyway).