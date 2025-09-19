"Krone" has video
How moose “Emil” came to Upper Austria through the water
"Emil has landed!", or rather "Emil is stranded!" - So now he's here, in Upper Austria, the most famous moose in Austria. Now it remains to be seen whether "SOKO Elch" will take action and implement the plan to bring the lost wanderer to the Czech Republic.
"My cousin called me and told me that 'Emil' was wandering around in front of her house," says David Fierlinger, who then immediately drove to Ernsthofen and watched "Emil" take his last steps on the territory of Lower Austria.
Short-term problems on arrival
At 8.45 a.m., the moose finally crossed the border to Upper Austria: "He looked for a shallow part of the Enns and swam across," reports the eyewitness, who also made a video for the "Krone"! On the Upper Austrian side of the Enns, in the municipality of Kronstorf, "Emil" had problems "landing" for a short time because a steep embankment slopes down to the bank. But he made it.
Threat of legal action and petition
After more than four weeks of wandering through Lower Austria, the world's most famous moose has now made it to Upper Austria. As reported, "SOKO Elch" had already been set up here, whose master plan was to sedate "Emil" and bring him to the Czech border so that he could look for a girlfriend in the Bohemian Forest.
There is a small moose population there. Animal rights activists have already threatened to sue if the moose is actually sedated, and a petition against the forced relocation has already gained almost 1,500 signatures within a day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.