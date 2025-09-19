Vorteilswelt
How moose “Emil” came to Upper Austria through the water

Nachrichten
19.09.2025 10:40
"Emil", here still on the Lower Austrian side of the Enns, crossed the Enns into Upper Austria ...
"Emil", here still on the Lower Austrian side of the Enns, crossed the Enns into Upper Austria at 8.45 am.(Bild: David Fierlinger)

"Emil has landed!", or rather "Emil is stranded!" - So now he's here, in Upper Austria, the most famous moose in Austria. Now it remains to be seen whether "SOKO Elch" will take action and implement the plan to bring the lost wanderer to the Czech Republic.

"My cousin called me and told me that 'Emil' was wandering around in front of her house," says David Fierlinger, who then immediately drove to Ernsthofen and watched "Emil" take his last steps on the territory of Lower Austria.

"Emil", here still on the Lower Austrian side of the Enns, crossed the Enns into Upper Austria ...
"Emil", here still on the Lower Austrian side of the Enns, crossed the Enns into Upper Austria at 8.45 am.(Bild: David Fierlinger)

Short-term problems on arrival
At 8.45 a.m., the moose finally crossed the border to Upper Austria: "He looked for a shallow part of the Enns and swam across," reports the eyewitness, who also made a video for the "Krone"! On the Upper Austrian side of the Enns, in the municipality of Kronstorf, "Emil" had problems "landing" for a short time because a steep embankment slopes down to the bank. But he made it.

Threat of legal action and petition
After more than four weeks of wandering through Lower Austria, the world's most famous moose has now made it to Upper Austria. As reported, "SOKO Elch" had already been set up here, whose master plan was to sedate "Emil" and bring him to the Czech border so that he could look for a girlfriend in the Bohemian Forest.

There is a small moose population there. Animal rights activists have already threatened to sue if the moose is actually sedated, and a petition against the forced relocation has already gained almost 1,500 signatures within a day.

