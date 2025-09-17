Millions in debt – and charged with 2215 euros

Debt paid to friends

However, when the bailiff went to collect the "valuable" pledge, he found the door to the apartment locked and the defendant was also nowhere to be found. The landlord had thrown the 27-year-old out of the apartment along with all the interior furnishings before the pledged property could be confiscated. "The landlord told me to clear the things away," says the Viennese, justifying why he had started to give his belongings to friends - also to reduce his debts to them. "I never intended to cheat," the defendant asserts.

The defendant's lawyer comes to his client's aid by philosophizing about the question of whether the actual owner of the apartment's interior was not the 27-year-old's father. After all, he had completely financed the belongings. As a witness, the bailiff made it clear that the young father had been informed in detail about the conditions of the pledge.