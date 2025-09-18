Letter to the minister
IS attack announced: “A bit of fun, haha”
His inappropriate threatening letter to Justice Minister Anna Sporrer earned a 24-year-old Viennese man a harsher sentence than some "real" terror fanatics. "I thought they would look at it and throw it away." Far from it!
In March, the 24-year-old wrote a handwritten letter to Justice Minister Anna Sporrer: "In it, he threatened to carry out a bomb attack together with Chechens in the name of IS," said the public prosecutor in Landl. The investigators had the letter forensically examined and came across the young man with a criminal record, who pleaded guilty.
Scope completely underestimated
He had consumed a lot of cannabis and had arguments with his girlfriend, he says: "I couldn't think clearly at all. It wasn't until I was in custody that I realized it was nonsense." - "What did you think would happen if you announced an IS bomb attack?" asks the prosecutor. "I thought they'd look at it and throw it away. A little joke, haha. I never thought it would be taken so seriously."
But of course it was. On his first day in his new job, of all days, the Viennese was arrested: "I'm ashamed of it. My stupidity has ruined my path." - "Is something in the letter true?" a juror wants to know. "No. I have nothing to do with it." Rather, outstanding administrative fines and stress with the police may have been the motive.
"You are certainly not a terrorist," the public prosecutor is also convinced in his closing statement, "but please don't ever do such nonsense again. A huge amount of state resources were needed for a non-terrorist case."
Judge speaks of "huge terror problem"
The jury sentences the man to 18 months for forcing land and faking a punishable offense: "We have a huge terror problem. This is no joke," said Judge Alfred Hebenstreit-Weinauer, citing general preventive reasons for the unconditional prison sentence. It was far more severe than for many a "real" IS fanatic.
For example, the 18-year-old who tried to attack people with a knife at the main railway station was given two years in prison - only eight months of which were unconditional. As is well known, he quickly relapsed.
