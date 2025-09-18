IS attack announced: “A bit of fun, haha”

In March, the 24-year-old wrote a handwritten letter to Justice Minister Anna Sporrer: "In it, he threatened to carry out a bomb attack together with Chechens in the name of IS," said the public prosecutor in Landl. The investigators had the letter forensically examined and came across the young man with a criminal record, who pleaded guilty.

Scope completely underestimated

He had consumed a lot of cannabis and had arguments with his girlfriend, he says: "I couldn't think clearly at all. It wasn't until I was in custody that I realized it was nonsense." - "What did you think would happen if you announced an IS bomb attack?" asks the prosecutor. "I thought they'd look at it and throw it away. A little joke, haha. I never thought it would be taken so seriously."