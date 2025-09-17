"You are beautiful"
Donald Trump welcomed by Kate at Windsor Castle
Donald Trump arrived in the grounds of Windsor Castle with First Lady Melania Trump in the early afternoon on Wednesday. The US President landed in the residence's private park in the Marine One helicopter and was received there by Prince William and Princess Kate.
After shaking hands with William and Kate, the President could be seen saying to Princess Kate: "You are beautiful."
William introduces the King as "my father"
After the greeting, the royals accompanied their guests to the entrance of the palace, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla were waiting. William introduced Trump, whom he had met in Paris the previous year, to the monarch with the words, "this is my father". Against the historic backdrop of Windsor Castle, the King and President exchanged a handshake and had a lively conversation, while the First Lady, the Queen and the Princess of Wales also chatted.
Colorful hats and elegant outfits
Queen Camilla appeared in a bright sapphire blue dress with a matching coat by Fiona Clare, a hat by Philip Treacy and a brooch made of sapphires and diamonds. Princess Kate chose a dress by Emilia Wickstead, combined with a hat by Jane Taylor and a filigree feather brooch.
First Lady Melania presented herself in a gray tweed suit by Dior, combined with a wide-brimmed, purple hat. A real eye-catcher, but also an accessory that immediately caused a lot of discussion online as to whether she was wearing a UFO or a lampshade?
This was followed by a ceremonial carriage ride in royal ceremonial carriages across the grounds of Windsor and the departure of the guards in the castle courtyard.
King "a friend for a long time"
The presidential plane Air Force One with Trump and his wife Melania on board landed at Stansted Airport near London on Tuesday evening. There, the President and First Lady were greeted by British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.
"Many things here warm my heart," Trump told reporters after his arrival. "It's a very special place." The 79-year-old also expressed his admiration for King Charles III. "He's been a friend of mine for a long time and everybody respects him," Trump said as he arrived by helicopter at Winfield House, the US ambassador's residence in London, where he spent the night.
Trump is the first US president ever to be given the honor of a second state visit to the UK. He previously visited the UK in 2019 during his first term in office. Trump describes himself as a big fan of the British monarchy.
