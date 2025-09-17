Donald Trump welcomed by Kate at Windsor Castle

After shaking hands with William and Kate, the President could be seen saying to Princess Kate: "You are beautiful."

William introduces the King as "my father"

After the greeting, the royals accompanied their guests to the entrance of the palace, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla were waiting. William introduced Trump, whom he had met in Paris the previous year, to the monarch with the words, "this is my father". Against the historic backdrop of Windsor Castle, the King and President exchanged a handshake and had a lively conversation, while the First Lady, the Queen and the Princess of Wales also chatted.