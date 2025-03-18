Experts at the table
First government retreat: these are the priorities
The Federal Government is meeting today for its first working session. Starting at 11 a.m. in the Federal Chancellery, the financial situation of the Republic and how the economy can be stimulated will be discussed together with experts.
Holger Bonin, Director of the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS), and Gabriel Felbermayr, Head of Wifo, have been invited. A work plan is also to be drawn up for the next Council of Ministers.
The focal points of the government meeting:
- The economic situation in Austria and the tight budget situation
- Securing Austria as a business location, new competition strategy
- Legislative initiatives
Rapid implementation of planned measures
Before the members of the government consider how to contribute to an economic upswing, the economic researchers can share their assessments. Measures agreed at the retreat are to be presented to the Council of Ministers as early as Wednesday, party spokespersons said.
Work plan by Easter
Felbermayr also emphasized the need for measures to stimulate the economy to ORF radio. At the same time, he recommended drawing up a plan for the entire government period - after all, the budget has not yet been balanced with the billions in savings planned for this year and next. Economics Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) announced to Ö1 on Monday that he wanted to discuss a new competition strategy.
The members of the government also want to discuss which legislative initiatives will be discussed in the weekly ministerial councils between now and Easter. The party leaders Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP), Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger will inform the media at a doorstep before the start of the meeting and at a press conference in the afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
