Have 31 agents
Trump withdraws personal protection from Biden’s children
US President Donald Trump is withdrawing personal protection from the son and daughter of his predecessor Joe Biden. According to him, a total of 31 agents are responsible for the protection of Hunter (55) and Ashley Biden (43).
US media reported that Biden had ordered protection for his two children until the summer before leaving the White House. Former presidents and their partners are automatically entitled to this protection for life, but children are only entitled to it until the age of 16. After leaving the White House, Trump had also ordered that his four adult children be protected by the Secret Service for a further month.
This did not stop him from withdrawing personal protection from Hunter and Ashley Biden. "Hunter Biden has been protected by the Secret Service, paid for by the taxpayers of the United States, for quite some time," the US President wrote on Truth Social. He had previously withdrawn protection from various people, including his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his ex-advisor John Bolton.
Hunter Biden on vacation with bodyguards
Trump had previously been asked at an appointment at the Kennedy Center that Hunter Biden was on vacation in South Africa accompanied by the Secret Service. This was the first time he had heard this, said the US President, and promised to take a closer look.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.