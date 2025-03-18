Vorteilswelt
Have 31 agents

Trump withdraws personal protection from Biden’s children

Nachrichten
18.03.2025 07:12

US President Donald Trump is withdrawing personal protection from the son and daughter of his predecessor Joe Biden. According to him, a total of 31 agents are responsible for the protection of Hunter (55) and Ashley Biden (43).

0 Kommentare

US media reported that Biden had ordered protection for his two children until the summer before leaving the White House. Former presidents and their partners are automatically entitled to this protection for life, but children are only entitled to it until the age of 16. After leaving the White House, Trump had also ordered that his four adult children be protected by the Secret Service for a further month.

This did not stop him from withdrawing personal protection from Hunter and Ashley Biden. "Hunter Biden has been protected by the Secret Service, paid for by the taxpayers of the United States, for quite some time," the US President wrote on Truth Social. He had previously withdrawn protection from various people, including his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his ex-advisor John Bolton.

Hunter Biden on vacation with bodyguards
Trump had previously been asked at an appointment at the Kennedy Center that Hunter Biden was on vacation in South Africa accompanied by the Secret Service. This was the first time he had heard this, said the US President, and promised to take a closer look.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

