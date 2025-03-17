More taxes in future
Municipalities in financial difficulties: the population should pay
Municipalities should be allowed to introduce more levies independently. The governing parties are not in complete agreement on this. The opposition is against it.
In times of inflation, tax increases or new fees are not popular measures. But they are necessary, as Association of Municipalities President Günther Vallant emphasizes, because: "It is not financially possible to continue as before!" As reported several times, Carinthia's municipalities are in a financial crisis. This was also the subject of a summit meeting between all parliamentary groups in the state parliament and the Association of Municipalities and Towns on Monday.
The SPÖ has been pushing for some time for a law that would authorize municipalities to independently levy (increased) taxes on second homes, mobilization, the newly planned residence tax or cell phone masts. Although the ÖVP would go along with the second home and residence tax, it does not agree to the other two. On Monday, however, the SPÖ party agreed with the Association of Municipalities and Towns that new models should be developed for the four levies.
It is important to us that a sense of proportion is exercised when structuring these levies. If someone has a large second home, it is perfectly legitimate for them to bear part of the costs incurred by the municipality.
SPÖ-Klubobmann Luca Burgstaller
"Suboptimal attitude of the opposition"
"In agreement with the Association of Towns and Municipalities, work is to begin on drawing up the agreed measures - the next step will be to clarify the details of the maximum levels of the levies," explains deputy SPÖ parliamentary group chairman Luca Burgstaller. Vallant describes the attitude of the opposition, which is resisting new levies, as "suboptimal".
Planned tax increases
- Adjustment and redesign of second home tax
- Mobilization levy for unused building land in the town centres
- Cell phone mast levy (including rescue service levy)
- Residence tax (new regulation of local and overnight tax)
"The citizens of the municipalities must not bleed for the failures at state and federal level and be asked to pay even more," says Team Kärnten. However, party leader Gerhard Köfer is once again only proposing a renegotiation of the financial equalization scheme as an alternative solution. A demand that does not appear to be realistic.
"More room for maneuver"
Vallant also criticizes the fact that this unpopular task - the introduction of new financial burdens for the population - is now being shifted onto the municipalities. For the SPÖ, the planned law gives the municipalities more room for maneuver.
