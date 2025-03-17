Municipalities in financial difficulties: the population should pay

The SPÖ has been pushing for some time for a law that would authorize municipalities to independently levy (increased) taxes on second homes, mobilization, the newly planned residence tax or cell phone masts. Although the ÖVP would go along with the second home and residence tax, it does not agree to the other two. On Monday, however, the SPÖ party agreed with the Association of Municipalities and Towns that new models should be developed for the four levies.