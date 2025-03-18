Violent offender is committed

The man, who has three previous convictions, had committed a whole series of crimes within three months last year, including coercion, dangerous threats, grievous bodily harm, blackmail and deprivation of liberty. Seven out of eight cases involved random victims. At Rankweil railroad station, for example, he hit a passer-by with his bicycle. When the passer-by confronted him, the accused grabbed him by the back of the neck and inflicted a serious cut on his thumb with a knife. A similar incident occurred in Sulz. There too, the victim confronted the man and was punished with several punches to the face.