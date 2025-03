ÖVP has 199 mayoral offices to defend

Final spurt for the candidates for the municipal elections on Sunday: "All goals are possible until the last second," said ÖVP leader Manuela Khom on Monday. With 9313 candidates - including 2652 female candidates - Khom hopes that the People's Party will remain "the mayoral party - even if the result will be different this time because more parties are running. This will of course make the pieces of the cake smaller". The proportion of women among the candidates has risen by 50 to 28.5 percent.