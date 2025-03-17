Model guideline rent
Vienna’s Greens insist on statutory maximum rents
Vienna's Green Party criticized the "alarming" development on the housing market on Monday. More and more people are unable to find affordable housing, said party leader Judith Pühringer. The most expensive rents in new buildings are not even covered by the federal government's new rent cap.
According to the Greens, property prices in Vienna have risen by 216 percent since 2000, while net incomes have only increased by 60 percent. For around 15 percent of households, more than 40 percent of total income is spent on housing. New-build apartments are subject to "unchecked rent increases", while at the same time there are expensive location surcharges in older buildings.
"Homes are becoming too expensive for more and more people in Vienna. Now the SPÖ is breaking its election promise and not intervening in unregulated rents," criticized Pühringer on Monday. The party is calling on the federal government to set maximum rents for all apartments built 25 years or older. The rent should be based on the current standard rent in old buildings.
Increases and reductions should be possible depending on thermal characteristics and fixtures and fittings, among other things. For example, landlords who renovate and maintain their apartments well are to be rewarded. There should also be a ban on fixed-term contracts for commercial landlords and the location surcharge should be abolished.
SPÖ: Criticism unjustified
The SPÖ housing spokesperson Elke Hanel-Torsch responded that the relief for tenants would be considerable, particularly in the case of guide value rents, which are by no means "cheap" rents due to the surcharges. Further improvements have also been agreed, such as increasing the minimum time limit from three to five years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
