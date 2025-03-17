Raphael Pallitsch: “Aiming for the final”

Raphael Pallitsch and Caroline Bredlinger's adventure in China begins on Tuesday. Both are traveling to the "Land of the Middle" for the first time, and the two Burgenlanders are excited to see what awaits them in terms of sport and also on the sidelines of the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing. Bredlinger considers herself "lucky to have made the 800 m qualification at all". The semi-final would be a sensation for her. Pallitsch, who finished fourth in the preliminaries at the European Championships in Apeldoorn, just missing the 1500 m final by one place, has set himself "the final as my goal" and says: "I'm certainly not a tourist at the World Championships!" But after the World Championships! Because then he and his girlfriend are going on a 14-day tour of China.