Moisture counts!
Skin care: “blossoming” again after winter
Temperatures are rising, plants are starting to bloom. There's no question that spring is on its way. It's not just the sprouting flowers and blossoms that should now be getting more of your attention, but also your skin. What to look out for now and in the coming months.
Winter has left its mark: Cold temperatures outside and dry heating air inside have deprived it of valuable moisture, leaving it pale, rough and sensitive.
Even at eight degrees, the sebaceous glands reduce their activity, which means that fewer lipids (fats) are produced. "These are essential for the skin, as they store moisture and form a protective barrier against external influences. Without this natural protective layer, the skin becomes more susceptible to dryness and irritation," explains Dr. Barbara Franz, a specialist in skin and sexually transmitted diseases from Vienna.
It is therefore important to adapt your skincare routine to the changed weather conditions. Now is the right time to switch from rich, oil-based products to lighter, moisturizing formulations. "Aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and moisturizing serums are now ideal for providing the skin with new freshness. If you want to treat yourself to a special deep hydration, you can rely on modern dermatological treatments such as hydro-boosters," reports the dermatologist. Seek advice!
"Studies show that injected hyaluronic acid significantly increases skin hydration and reduces fine lines by binding water and replenishing the skin's own moisture reservoir. This involves using fine needles to gently inject tiny drops of hyaluronic acid into the surface of the skin after applying icing ointment, which is virtually painless for the patient, to replenish targeted moisture deposits. This treatment provides long-lasting hydration, making the skin appear smoother and fresher."
Studies show that injected hyaluronic acid significantly increases skin hydration.
Sun protection is also a must in spring!
The first warming rays of sunshine are particularly beneficial. However, many people underestimate their intensity. The UV radiation in March is often already high enough to damage the skin. While UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin and contribute to skin ageing, UVB rays can cause sunburns.
"People with sensitive skin or a tendency to sun allergies in particular should now make sure they use a sun cream with high UVA and UVB protection. Products with ingredients such as zinc or titanium dioxide, which offer mineral protection and are particularly well tolerated, are recommended," says Dr. Franz.
Another challenge for the skin is pollen. People who suffer from hay fever or other allergic reactions often have a more sensitive skin type. Their skin's barrier function is often impaired, which makes them more susceptible to eczema, redness and irritation. A damaged skin barrier often manifests itself in feelings of tightness, increased dryness or increased sensitivity to external stimuli.
Dermatologists can analyze the barrier function by measuring the "transepidermal water loss", for example. Soothing care is crucial here. Studies show that ingredients such as panthenol, thermal water or niacinamide have anti-inflammatory properties that strengthen the skin barrier and reduce redness and irritation. It is also advisable to cleanse the face thoroughly in the evening to remove pollen residue and minimize allergic reactions.
