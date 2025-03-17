Several injured
Two dead in avalanche in the Dolomites
Three people were buried in an avalanche near Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy at the weekend, two of whom died. The fatalities were a 38-year-old Italian woman and a 40-year-old US citizen.
The accident occurred on the Forcella Giau mountain. The 38-year-old woman was initially taken to hospital with hypothermia and died there. Her 51-year-old brother was able to save himself.
The second fatality was a US citizen who was traveling with the two siblings. The three were considered experienced mountaineers, the media reported.
Two climbers suffered leg fractures
Further avalanches were reported in Italy at the weekend. On Monte Fravort near Frassilongo in Trentino, two ski tourers were caught in an avalanche. The two were on the ascent when the avalanche broke loose. The two mountaineers - both 32 years old - escaped with several leg fractures.
Avalanches also in the Susa Valley
Two other avalanche accidents occurred in the Susa Valley north of Turin. In the first case, one person suffered a broken leg and various injuries. In the second avalanche, three people were swept away and were rescued. In both cases, the rescue operations were lengthy and difficult due to the bad weather.
Freerider caught in an avalanche
A foreign freerider was also swept away by an avalanche in the Passo dei Salati area in the Gressoney Valley in northern Italy's Aosta Valley on the border with France and taken to hospital. Here too, the rescue was hampered by bad weather.
