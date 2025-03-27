Dacia Bigster: What’s the catch with the price breaker?

The basic concept is reminiscent of the Tiguan/Tayron siblings from VW, only a class lower, as the Bigster could also be seen as an extended Duster with an independent appearance. The body looks more powerful, larger and more grown-up. Of course, there are parts that the Bigster adopts 1:1 from the Duster, such as the headlights. And there are also synergies in the bodywork, otherwise they would not be able to represent the price at all. But even with the rear lights, first impressions are deceptive: although they look the same, they are LEDs.