Tschann triumphs in the Alpine town

The starting position for Simon Tschann (ÖVP) was extremely poor: first he was convicted of abuse of office in the first instance, then his arch-rival, the SPÖ provincial chairman Mario Leiter, threw down the gauntlet. It was the third attempt for the red man, but once again he was denied the mayoral seat in Bludenz. The fact that he did not even make it to the run-off election can be seen as a minor sensation. The same applies to the fact that Tschann was able to defend his office in the direct election at the first attempt with 50.6% of the vote. The Freedom Party's top candidate Joachim Weixlbaumer achieved 11.7 percent, while Ricardo Grießer from the Neos party received 3.4 percent of the vote.