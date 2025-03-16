Vorteilswelt
Municipal elections 2025

Tschann triumphs in the Alpine town

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 19:20

The incumbent was able to defend his mayoral seat at the first attempt.

The starting position for Simon Tschann (ÖVP) was extremely poor: first he was convicted of abuse of office in the first instance, then his arch-rival, the SPÖ provincial chairman Mario Leiter, threw down the gauntlet. It was the third attempt for the red man, but once again he was denied the mayoral seat in Bludenz. The fact that he did not even make it to the run-off election can be seen as a minor sensation. The same applies to the fact that Tschann was able to defend his office in the direct election at the first attempt with 50.6% of the vote. The Freedom Party's top candidate Joachim Weixlbaumer achieved 11.7 percent, while Ricardo Grießer from the Neos party received 3.4 percent of the vote.

I very much regret the result, my team and I had so many conversations and the mood was positive. It is a sad day for Bludenz.

Mario Leiter, Liste Mario Leiter – Team für Bregenz

The Black Party was also able to enjoy a significant increase in the city council elections: 48.5 percent (2020: 45.9 percent) means 17 seats and therefore an absolute majority in the town hall. Mario Leiter's SPÖ list, on the other hand, lost almost 6% and was only able to win 11 seats with 33.3%. The Bludenz Blue Party was at least able to celebrate a respectable success: 14% of citizens placed their trust in them - meaning that the FPÖ will hold 4 seats in future, 3 more than in the old city council. The Neos (4.2 percent) also made it into the city parliament for the first time with at least one mandate.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf