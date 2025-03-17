New survey
Viennese against family reunification of refugees!
A survey commissioned by the "Krone" newspaper shows how much the population is actually against the reunification of refugees. Only among Green voters do things look a little different.
Container classes, overcrowded schools, excessive demands on the social welfare and support system - family reunification is a burden on the community. The federal government has put a stop to reunification - whether it will hold up legally remains to be seen.
But the fact is that the Viennese, who suffer most from these reunifications, welcome this step, as a survey conducted by Christoph Haselmayer's Institute for Demoscopy & Data Analysis shows. The question: What do you think about a temporary halt to family reunification for refugees, for example from Syria or Afghanistan?
"I am in favor of this measure"
The answer leaves no room for interpretation. 76% of the 1000 respondents said: "I support this measure." Among ÖVP voters the figure is 99%, among FPÖ voters 96%. Even the majority of SPÖ supporters see it that way (68%), only among the Greens is it less than half.
Will the infrastructure - including schools, hospitals and public transport - be able to keep up with the expected population growth of 200,000 additional inhabitants by 2035?
No, there will be bottlenecks! That's what 76 percent of respondents say. The FPÖ voters are way ahead here with 96%, while 61% of the Greens think the same. It is completely irrelevant whether the respondents have a high school diploma or not, both groups see it the same way.
What the "Krone" also surveyed: An overwhelming majority is in favor of the ban on cell phones for under-14s in local schools, which was initiated by Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos). 85 percent of Viennese respondents are in favor of it - among their own voters, the figure is as high as 98 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.