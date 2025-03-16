Vorteilswelt
Municipal elections 2025

“Fresh list” wins big

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 16:00

In Lech am Arlberg, Gerhard Lucian's mayoral faction was voted out of office. Before that, Elias Beiser's newly founded "Together for tomorrow" list made a big impression. The local council will decide whether he will also become mayor. 

The posh ski resort of Lech is always good for a surprise - and caused a minor political sensation in Sunday's elections: Mayor Gerhard Lucian's faction, the "Liste Lech", only achieved 34.5 percent, compared to 42.2 percent five years ago. The big winner of the ballot with 38.6% is the newly founded list "Gemeinsam für morgen" ("Together for tomorrow") by Elias Beiser, who until recently was still on the board of the mayor's parliamentary group. Beiser and his team are considered newcomers and to some extent also politically inexperienced. It will be interesting to see how the newcomers perform, as the challenges in the municipality are huge - as is its mountain of debt.

The "Our Village" list was disappointed: it plummeted from 30.4 percent in 2020 to 18.5 percent. "Objective politics doesn't seem to be in demand," commented Thomas Eggler on the result.

We are of course taking note of the voters' decision, we will continue our work at the factual level and contribute our knowledge.

Thomas Eggler von der Liste „Unser Dorf“

Brigitte Finner's "Zukunft wagen" ("Daring the future") campaign made gains, improving from 6 to 8.4 percent. It will now be interesting to see who will ultimately take the mayor's seat, as no one stood as a candidate. With this meagre result, Lucian no longer seems to be firmly in the saddle. It would be logical to elect Beiser as the new head of the municipality - this decision is now up to the municipal representatives at the next meeting.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
