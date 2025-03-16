“Fresh list” wins big

The posh ski resort of Lech is always good for a surprise - and caused a minor political sensation in Sunday's elections: Mayor Gerhard Lucian's faction, the "Liste Lech", only achieved 34.5 percent, compared to 42.2 percent five years ago. The big winner of the ballot with 38.6% is the newly founded list "Gemeinsam für morgen" ("Together for tomorrow") by Elias Beiser, who until recently was still on the board of the mayor's parliamentary group. Beiser and his team are considered newcomers and to some extent also politically inexperienced. It will be interesting to see how the newcomers perform, as the challenges in the municipality are huge - as is its mountain of debt.