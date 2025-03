“I’m sitting in water, what’s that?” – “Water!”

One after the other: Leclerc radioed through that he probably had a problem with his car. "My seat is full of water, I'm sitting completely in the water. What's that?" he suggested, probably suspecting a leak somewhere. Expert assessment from the engineer: "It must be water." Humbled and grateful for his engineer's revolutionary insight, Leclerc replied: "Thank you, that belongs in the book of wisdom." Or, translated more concretely: "I would have just known that myself."