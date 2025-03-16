No cell phone network
Ski tourer hit a rock and crashed
During a ski and freeride tour lasting several days with a mountain guide in Tyrol, a German (64) hit a rock and fell. The winter sports enthusiast rolled over several times and suffered serious injuries. Because there was no cell phone network on site, the rescue was delayed.
The local mountain guide (32) was on a five-day ski and freeride tour with a German group of four, starting in the Stubai Valley and finishing in Pettneu am Arlberg. The starting shot had already been fired on Tuesday.
A fatal accident occurred on the last day
On Saturday, the group set off from Pfunds in the direction of Samnaun - continuing on to the Heidelberger Hütte and Ischgl. From there, the group drove to Kappl, as they wanted to descend over the Lattejoch into the Malfontal valley with the final destination of Pettneu am Arlberg.
As the mountain guide had no cell phone reception in this area and was therefore unable to make an emergency call, he went to Pettneu.
Group member had bad luck and fell
Shortly before 3.30 p.m. it happened! A 64-year-old German member of the group skied over a stone on the Lattejoch descent. This caused the man to fall - he rolled over several times and sustained serious injuries.
To hospital by helicopter
"As the mountain guide had no cell phone reception in this area and was therefore unable to make an emergency call, he made his way to Pettneu," said the police. The rescue chain was then set in motion from there. The injured man was finally flown to Zams Hospital by the "Robin 3" emergency helicopter.
The other members of the group were rescued by the crew of the police helicopter and taken to St. Anton.
