Three cars involved
Accident Sölden
Two cars collided on the main road near Sölden on Saturday, resulting in a serious head-on collision. A total of six occupants were injured, three of them seriously. A large contingent of helpers was deployed.
The accident on the B186 occurred at around 4 pm between the hamlets of Gehörde and Mühlau. A local driver (22) was driving from Längenfeld in the direction of Sölden. At the same time, a 54-year-old female driver was traveling in the opposite direction. There were four other female passengers in the car, aged 54, 61, 58 and 52.
First collision at the tunnel portal
Behind this vehicle, a 53-year-old man was also driving his car in the direction of Längenfeld. His two daughters, aged 21 and 13, were in the vehicle. At the tunnel portal there, the 22-year-old driver's vehicle initially came into contact with the 54-year-old driver's vehicle for an unexplained reason.
Grazing with serious consequences
As a result, the car coming from Längenfeld was thrown into the oncoming lane, causing a collision with the following car.
The emergency call was triggered by the E-Call emergency call system, a road maintenance employee present at the scene of the accident immediately closed the road and alerted the emergency services. The 54-year-old driver and two passengers were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the Medalp Clinic and Zams Hospital after first aid.
Two daughters injured
The two daughters of the 53-year-old driver were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the local doctor for treatment. The 13-year-old daughter was taken to Zams Hospital for further clarification. The 53-year-old driver sustained minor injuries in the accident and was treated at the local doctor's surgery.
Large contingent of emergency services
The vehicles had to be towed away and the B186 was closed until the accident investigation was completed. Three vehicles from the Sölden Red Cross, the "Martin 8" emergency ambulance, the Sölden fire department and three police patrols were deployed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
