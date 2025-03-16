Austria fan assaulted a Bulls supporter

Fan paraphernalia as loot

On November 2, 2024, the woman was in the stadium for the Red Bull Salzburg vs. On the same day, Austria also played against Dornbirn in the Maxglan district. After the final whistle of both matches, an alleged criminal offense took place on the way home: Austria supporters and a Bulls fan are said to have accosted each other in front of a residential building and then continued to do so in the underground car park. When the woman - wearing a scarf and scarf in bull colors - reached the underground car park and got out of the car, a purple supporter noticed this and then took her fan paraphernalia from her by force.