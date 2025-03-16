Fan scarf as booty
Austria fan assaulted a Bulls supporter
A suspected crime involving stolen fan paraphernalia is further fueling the enmity between Salzburg soccer supporters of Austria Salzburg and Red Bull Salzburg. A violet supporter has to explain himself in the regional court on charges of robbery.
Ever since Red Bull entered the Salzburg soccer world, there has been an arch-enmity between the supporters of Red Bull Salzburg and those of Austria Salzburg. And this enmity even triggered a criminal trial, which will be heard next Tuesday at the regional court: In detail, it is about a scarf and a shawl belonging to a female Bull supporter.
Fan paraphernalia as loot
On November 2, 2024, the woman was in the stadium for the Red Bull Salzburg vs. On the same day, Austria also played against Dornbirn in the Maxglan district. After the final whistle of both matches, an alleged criminal offense took place on the way home: Austria supporters and a Bulls fan are said to have accosted each other in front of a residential building and then continued to do so in the underground car park. When the woman - wearing a scarf and scarf in bull colors - reached the underground car park and got out of the car, a purple supporter noticed this and then took her fan paraphernalia from her by force.
The public prosecutor's office is therefore accusing him of robbery in the indictment. The case will be heard on Tuesday.
