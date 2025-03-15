Only Matt Damon!
Ben Affleck confesses: “Don’t have many friends”
"I'm very lucky to have a friend like Matt." Real, deep friendships are in short supply in Hollywood. Ben Affleck knows that only too well. The "Batman" star revealed in "Business Insider" that he can rely on virtually no one in the film industry apart from his childhood friend Matt Damon.
For Affleck, the "cancel culture" in his profession is mainly to blame for being dropped like a hot potato by so-called friends.
Affleck prefers to have "good" friends rather than lots of friends
Not so with Damon, who has been with him through thick and thin for over four decades: "It's a wonderful thing to have him, because I don't have many friends. None of us in Hollywood have many friends and you don't need many - just a few really good ones!"
In an earlier interview with "Deadline", Affleck complained about how fast-paced and superficial life in Hollywood is: "You're one wrong word away from being canceled. And just one bad movie away from never getting a role again. Which is especially bad when you have a family to support."
For him, however, this also explains that in the acting industry "everyone is next to themselves".
Friends since the 80s
Damon and Affleck had already met in the 1980s because their mothers were friends. Their passion for film and the dream of Hollywood brought them together.
Damon once revealed that they even had an account together as young actors in order to save money. They first appeared in front of the camera as extras in Kevin Costner's "Field of Dreams" in 1989, but were not named in the credits. With their first film together, "Good Will Hunting", they both won the Oscar for Best Screenplay in 1998.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.