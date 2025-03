Raptors win – again without Pöltl

Lakers lose without top stars

Without injured top stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat in a row with a 126-131 loss at the Denver Nuggets despite 37 points from Austin Reaves. Nikola Jokic was the best scorer for the winners with 28 points. Defending champions Boston Celtics inflicted a 103-91 defeat on Miami Heat, their sixth loss in a row. Jayson Tatum was responsible for 28 points.