Businesses gave Buchmüller a lesson

Blue and red parties are now calling for change

"The result is a clear sign that entrepreneurs are dissatisfied. They have been let down over the past five years. This is also shown by the voter turnout," says Norbert Ranftler, leading candidate for the Freedom Party. For Peter Mörwald, head of the business association, contact with small and medium-sized companies was the success factor of his list. "Small businesses are underrepresented in the Chamber of Commerce. There is a lack of recognition and appreciation for them," he says. There needs to be improvements here.