Minus in the WK election

Businesses gave Buchmüller a lesson

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 09:00

The ÖVP-Wirtschaftsbund remains the strongest force in the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce despite a big loss. President Peter Buchmüller is still fully motivated and knows his construction sites.

The Chamber of Commerce election brought President Peter Buchmüller and the ÖVP-Wirtschaftsbund a lesson. The loss amounts to almost 13 percent. "The losses are more significant than I expected," says Buchmüller. He sees the general economic situation as one of the reasons for the result.

Austria is in its third year of recession. Inflation, high energy prices and weakening industry are also weighing on many businesses in Salzburg. Not forgetting the consequences of coronavirus. "We've had five years of major difficulties," explains Buchmüller. The Chamber of Commerce also failed to achieve its goal of at least maintaining voter turnout. This fell from 38.7 to 35 percent.

However, the Wirtschaftsbund still has a clear absolute majority in the Economic Parliament of the Chamber of Commerce. The SPÖ-affiliated Salzburger Wirtschaftsverband and the Freiheitliche Wirtschaft (Freedom Economy) benefited from the Wirtschaftsbund's setback. The blue businessmen landed in second place (13.5 percent), just ahead of the reds, who doubled to 13.1 percent.

Blue and red parties are now calling for change
"The result is a clear sign that entrepreneurs are dissatisfied. They have been let down over the past five years. This is also shown by the voter turnout," says Norbert Ranftler, leading candidate for the Freedom Party. For Peter Mörwald, head of the business association, contact with small and medium-sized companies was the success factor of his list. "Small businesses are underrepresented in the Chamber of Commerce. There is a lack of recognition and appreciation for them," he says. There needs to be improvements here.

Despite the deficit, Buchmüller is not tired of the job. "I'm a fighter, I know that there are ups and downs," he says. "I want to continue to stand up for Salzburg's businesses. Adequate childcare is a very important issue for companies. Energy prices have to be affordable and we have to become competitive again," says Buchmüller, listing his biggest issues.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
