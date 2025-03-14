US wants to resettle Palestinians to East Africa

Aid organizations: "Situation in Sudan catastrophic"

In large parts of Sudan, access to food is almost impossible. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) also described the situation in Sudan as "catastrophic". The war in the country is above all a "war against people". Since April 2023, a bitter power struggle has been raging between de facto ruler Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The reason for this is a conflict over supreme command of the armed forces. The fighting drove around twelve million people from their homes and tens of thousands were killed. Both the army and the RSF militia are accused of war crimes.