US wants to resettle Palestinians to East Africa
The US government appears to be sticking to its plans to permanently relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other countries, although it initially appeared that Washington might be happy with a reconstruction plan by Arab countries. According to a media report, the USA and Israel have contacted representatives of three East African countries to discuss the resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip there.
The AP news agency mentions Sudan, Somalia and its breakaway region of Somaliland in this context. However, representatives of Sudan stated that they had rejected the US proposal. The other two "target countries" claim that they are not even aware of such requests. US President Donald Trump had proposed that his country take over the Gaza Strip in order to rebuild the coastal area destroyed in the war between Israel and the radical Islamic group Hamas into a "Middle East Riviera" and permanently resettle the Palestinians.
Trump's "Riviera" plan is rejected
The Palestinians and the Arab states in the Middle East region reject Trump's plan and support an Egyptian plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without resettling Palestinians. Apart from Sudan's own rejection, it is extremely unlikely that Palestinians can actually be resettled there.
Sudan is currently experiencing the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. According to the aid organization CARE, around two thirds of the more than 30.4 million inhabitants are in urgent need of life-saving aid. Almost two years of fighting, economic collapse, mass displacement and outbreaks of disease have plunged the country into chaos. Famine is already raging in several regions. Drastic cuts in international aid threaten to further exacerbate the situation, with aid programs having to close due to a lack of funds - "with catastrophic consequences", warned CARE in a press release.
Aid organizations: "Situation in Sudan catastrophic"
In large parts of Sudan, access to food is almost impossible. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) also described the situation in Sudan as "catastrophic". The war in the country is above all a "war against people". Since April 2023, a bitter power struggle has been raging between de facto ruler Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The reason for this is a conflict over supreme command of the armed forces. The fighting drove around twelve million people from their homes and tens of thousands were killed. Both the army and the RSF militia are accused of war crimes.
