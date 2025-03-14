Vorteilswelt
Boys arrested

Pee scandal: restaurant refunds thousands of customers

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 10:48

A restaurant chain in China famous for its firepot wants to refund more than 4,000 customers after two drunken teenagers named Tang and Wu (both 17 years old) peed in the broth and the video made the rounds on the internet. 

0 Kommentare

According to the restaurant operator Haidilao, which also has branches outside China, and the police, the crime took place on February 24 in Shanghai. According to the authorities, two 17-year-old boys are suspects who are facing civil court proceedings.

Days of investigation
In a letter of apology, the restaurant explained that it had discovered the video and thus the incident four days later on the internet. However, the time and place of the crime were initially unclear. It was therefore not until March 6 that the crime scene could be located in a branch in Shanghai.

The video of a man urinating in a Haidilao hotpot went viral on the internet and attracted a lot of attention. The boys are said to have been drunk and the second boy can be heard giggling in the background. (Bild: weibo.com/tv/show/1034:5141891721920533)
(Bild: weibo.com/tv/show/1034:5141891721920533)

According to the restaurant, it cleaned and disinfected all the pots and cutlery in the branch.

Zitat Icon

We are fully aware that there is no way we can fully compensate our customers for the suffering caused by this incident. We are prepared to do our utmost to take responsibility.

Das Unternehmen in seiner Erklärung

4109 people who ate there between the day of the incident and March 8 will now get their money back on presentation of the bill. In addition, ten times the corresponding amount is being offered as compensation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

