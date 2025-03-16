We invite you to the Styrian Spring

In just a few days, the Rathausplatz will once again become "Mini Styria", this time for five days. On Wednesday, March 26 at 5 p.m., one day before the opening, you can enjoy everything Styria has to offer. On the following days you can also experience culinary highlights, craftsmanship and Styrian traditions. The musical spectrum ranges from chart-topping Anna-Sophie on Wednesday evening to folk music and hits - for example with the Edlseern on Thursday and Knöpferlstreich on Sunday - to Styrian Austropop with Brunner & Kollmann on Saturday and many more.