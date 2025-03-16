Take part & win
We invite you to the Styrian Spring
The Styrian Spring has become an integral part of the spring festivities on Vienna's Rathausplatz. From 26 March to 30 March, visitors can experience the finest cuisine, a varied music program and the best atmosphere - made in Styria. With the "Krone" you can win VIP seats.
In just a few days, the Rathausplatz will once again become "Mini Styria", this time for five days. On Wednesday, March 26 at 5 p.m., one day before the opening, you can enjoy everything Styria has to offer. On the following days you can also experience culinary highlights, craftsmanship and Styrian traditions. The musical spectrum ranges from chart-topping Anna-Sophie on Wednesday evening to folk music and hits - for example with the Edlseern on Thursday and Knöpferlstreich on Sunday - to Styrian Austropop with Brunner & Kollmann on Saturday and many more.
But perhaps the biggest star at the Rathausplatz is the culinary delights, which, in addition to traditional Styrian fare, will increasingly put top gastronomy in the spotlight this year: in the cooking studio, the most famous chefs of the green marrow will let you look into their pots live.
Take part and win
"Krone" readers are invited to watch top Styrian chefs in action. We are giving away 3x2 VIP seats in the cooking studio from March 27 to March 30. Enjoy the Styrian culinary highlights together with excellent Styrian wines. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is March 24, 09:00.
Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the free "Guten Morgen - Wien" newsletter. All participating subscribers and those who subscribe by the closing date will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
