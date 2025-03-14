For industrial sectors
The spring wage round begins next week
The spring wage round for some of Austria's largest industrial sectors begins next Wednesday. It will be kicked off by the paper industry with 8,000 employees, followed on Friday by the electrical and electronics industry, which has more than 60,000 employees.
A week later, wage and salary negotiations will begin for 50,000 employees in the chemical industry. The glass industry will conclude on May 20 (7,000 employees). The starting point is an expected rolling inflation rate of 2.8 percent. Statistics Austria publishes the consumer price index for February on March 19.
The PRO-GE and GPA trade unions issued a clear rejection of zero wage rounds on Friday. "Zero wage rounds will not save the economy. On the contrary, a functioning economy needs people who have enough money to buy products and consume services," said chief negotiators Reinhold Binder (PRO-GE) and Karl Dürtscher (GPA) in a press release.
No negotiations in the textile industry
There will be no negotiations this year for the approximately 7500 employees in the textile industry. The increase for 2025 was already agreed in this sector last year. The collectively agreed minimum wages and actual wages will be increased by 0.3 percent on April 1. The new minimum basic salary will be raised to more than 2,000 euros.
An agreement has already been reached for bus drivers, among others. Five rounds of negotiations were necessary here. The 12,000 employees will receive a real wage increase of 3.6 percent with retroactive effect from January 1.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.