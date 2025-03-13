Vorteilswelt
Maidan coup 2014

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 19:58

Almost eleven years after the bloody riots in the port city of Odessa following the overthrow of the pro-Russian government of President Viktor Yanukovych, the European Court of Human Rights has condemned the Ukrainian authorities for their hesitant intervention, which cost the lives of dozens of people.

On May 2, 2014, six people were shot dead during clashes between opponents and supporters of the overthrow in the center of the city of millions following the pro-Western overthrow of the government in February. This was followed by the storming of a pro-Russian protest camp near a trade union building.

Molotov cocktails and gunfire
The separatists gathered there initially fled into the building. Molotov cocktails flew in both directions and a short time later the building was engulfed in flames. Shots were also fired. While an angry mob waited outside the building, several people fell to their deaths trying to escape outside or burned to death inside the building.

Below you can see footage of the fatal riots in Odessa:

The riots in Odessa claimed the lives of over 40 people. More than 200 were injured in the riots. The incidents caused a stir beyond the country's borders. Many of the complainants before the ECHR included bereaved families.

Emergency services were not allowed to deploy
Although the judges emphasized that the Russian government and its propaganda had ultimately led to the dangerous escalation of the situation, they did not acquit the Ukrainian authorities. They were responsible for the lives of all those involved. The police had also not taken sufficient measures in advance to prevent or calm the protests. The fire department and police were deliberately prevented from deploying in good time. The commanders responsible for this later fled to Russia. The verdict also states that the deadly riots were not dealt with intensively enough.

The relatives and survivors of the fire are now to receive financial compensation in the amount of 12,000 to 17,000 euros. The ECtHR monitors compliance with international treaties of the Council of Europe, to which Ukraine also belongs. It is not part of the EU.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gabor Agardi
Gabor Agardi
