Emergency services were not allowed to deploy

Although the judges emphasized that the Russian government and its propaganda had ultimately led to the dangerous escalation of the situation, they did not acquit the Ukrainian authorities. They were responsible for the lives of all those involved. The police had also not taken sufficient measures in advance to prevent or calm the protests. The fire department and police were deliberately prevented from deploying in good time. The commanders responsible for this later fled to Russia. The verdict also states that the deadly riots were not dealt with intensively enough.