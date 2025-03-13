12th win of the season
Raw Air: Winner Prevc also wins overall World Cup
Double world champion Nika Prevc has continued her winning streak in women's ski jumping. On Thursday in Oslo, the Slovenian won the first competition after the Trondheim title fights and thus also the overall World Cup. The other podium places on the day went to Norway's Anne-Odine Ström and Eirin Maria Kvandal. Jacqueline Seifriedsberger from Upper Austria, who was fourth after the first run, missed out on third place by just 0.1 points.
Of course, no one even came close to Prevc, her lead was 27.9 points. Seifriedsberger had a deficit of 37.3 points, but she was certainly satisfied with her performance. "I got in quite well. It was easy to fly, it was good preparation for tomorrow," said the 34-year-old, referring to the immediate switch to the Flugbakken in Vikersund. Flights will already be completed there on Friday. "I'm looking forward to it."
Pinkelnig leaves ski flying open
With Lisa Eder from Salzburg in seventh place (-56.1), another ÖSV athlete finished in the top ten. Eva Pinkelnig from Vorarlberg finished twelfth, already 81.8 points lower than Prevc, while Julia Mühlbacher was 22nd (-107.7). Eder was also happy with her performance. "The jumps were just right. It was a bit of preparation for ski flying." Pinkelnig, on the other hand, left it open on ORF whether she would fly at all: "I'll see if I feel up to it."
Prevc, who is still 19 until Saturday, landed her seventh World Cup victory in a row and her twelfth in the points chase this season. There were also the two World Championship gold medals. Four individual competitions before the end of the season, Prevc now has a 542-point lead over the German Katharina Schmid, who only came 18th this time. Seifriedsberger dropped back to fifth place behind Kvandal, just ahead of Eder and Pinkelnig.
