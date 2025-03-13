Stocker wants to reach out to opposition voters

"Different points of view and perspectives are not a weakness, but on the contrary the strength that defines our liberal, pluralistic democracy," said the Chancellor on Thursday in the Bundesrat, praising the advantages of the first three-party coalition. Together with his coalition partners from the SPÖ and the NEOS - in the person of Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler (SPÖ) and State Secretary Josef Schellhorn (NEOS) - he once again invoked the "good Austrian tradition" of compromise.