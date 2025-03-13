Charlie Wurz wants to drive “for the championship”

Bortoleto used Trident as a springboard

The highlight of his first season was fifth place in Monaco. However, Wurz failed to score any other points with the Swiss racing team Jenzer and did not finish higher than 22nd in the overall standings. "Although the speed was good on some race weekends, the season was rather poor. Partly bad luck, partly mistakes, but I was still able to learn a lot," said Wurz. "Now it's important to build up my confidence again and work with the team to find a set-up that will allow me to compete at the front."