Crashed into jeweler
After escaping from ports: did the boss of a ram strike?
Blue lights and the sound of sirens, Thursday morning in Wiener Neustadt on Allerheiligen Platz: a gang of criminals carried out a spectacular burglary at a jewelry store. According to the police, the perpetrators raced straight into the store in a car as if they had used a battering ram to break through the doors of the luxury store ...
It appears that the unknown perpetrators made off with the loot in a very short time before fleeing. According to initial information, the crooks stole money and jewelry worth around 300,000 euros. Despite an immediate manhunt, their trail has so far remained cold.
Problem-free entry into jewelry store
The incident took place at around 4 a.m. and the criminals apparently crashed into the jewelry store with a battering ram - a small car, to be precise. The impact was so violent that the criminals were then able to get inside without any problems. Investigations by the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation are in full swing to catch those responsible.
Getaway vehicle parked at police headquarters
The police are currently in the process of checking the vehicle that was probably used, which was parked by the gang directly in front of the Federal Police Headquarters. As police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner emphasized: "Checks are underway."
The name "Rammbock" has become synonymous in the crime scene with extremely unscrupulous and professionally executed crimes. The "Rammbock" gang, which caused a sensation in 2024 with a series of jewelry store burglaries throughout Vienna and the surrounding area, became particularly well known.
Series of robberies
It was only in February of this year that a leader of the criminal organization from Holland, Vira. A. (29), made a spectacular escape from Wiener Neustadt prison. There is still no trace of the prisoner. The head of the "Rammbock Gang" had committed several spectacular robberies in 2023, including in Shopping City Süd.
It is uncertain whether the 29-year-old also had a hand in the latest incident in Wiener Neustadt - but recent events in the region give rise to speculation ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.