"Europe was close to my heart"
ÖVP mourns the loss of former member of the National Council
The ÖVP mourns the loss of Walter Schwimmer. The Viennese lawyer with a doctorate in law was a member of parliament for the People's Party for almost 28 years. He was also deputy chairman of the parliamentary group. He was also awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for services to the Republic of Austria. He died at the age of 82.
Schwimmer represented the People's Party in the National Council between 1971 and 1999 and was also deputy chairman of the ÖVP parliamentary group from 1986 to 1994. During his political career, he also held the positions of ÖVP Social Spokesman, ÖVP Building Spokesman, ÖAAB Federal Secretary and ÖAAB Vienna Provincial Chairman.
"He has played a key role in shaping parliamentary work and politics as a whole through his commitment, expertise and ability to compromise," emphasized ÖVP Club Chairman August Wöginger.
He added: "Walter Schwimmer was also a politician who cared about Europe and actively helped to shape it. For example, as a member of the Austrian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe from 1990 to 1999 and then as Secretary General of the Council of Europe from 1999 to 2004."
Ingrid Korosec, President of the ÖVP Seniors, was also saddened by the death of the former long-serving member of the National Council: "He was a committed politician who was well versed in the issues and capable of compromise." He had proven this in all his functions - such as Chairman of the ÖAAB Vienna, Deputy ÖVP Club Chairman and Secretary General of the Council of Europe. "I offer my sincere condolences to his family," said Korosec.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.