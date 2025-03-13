ÖVP mourns the loss of former member of the National Council

Ingrid Korosec, President of the ÖVP Seniors, was also saddened by the death of the former long-serving member of the National Council: "He was a committed politician who was well versed in the issues and capable of compromise." He had proven this in all his functions - such as Chairman of the ÖAAB Vienna, Deputy ÖVP Club Chairman and Secretary General of the Council of Europe. "I offer my sincere condolences to his family," said Korosec.