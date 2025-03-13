Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Hammer!" "Wow!"

Melissa Naschenweng amazes in a “tape” swimsuit

Nachrichten
13.03.2025 09:51

Even her most loyal fans are left salivating! Folk music star Melissa Naschenweng (34) is causing a stir with a new photo - and this time it's not about her music, but about her outfit!

0 Kommentare

The blonde Carinthian poses cheekily on a ship's railing off Marseille - in a swimsuit that at first glance looks like it's not a swimsuit at all! Only a few strategically placed stripes conceal the essentials. Nothing should slip out of place!

"Since my bikini photos always cause a stir, from now on I can be found in a swimsuit 😜 - season open 💪🏼🤣 Lg from the south 🏝️🛳️☀️", wrote Naschenweng with a wink to the sensational snapshot.

Fans are completely over the moon!
The reactions were not long in coming. "Wow, fantastic!", "Awesome!" and "Never seen such an unusual swimsuit" - to quote just a few of the comments under the post.

In her Instagram story, the "Alpine Barbie" also clarified: "No, it's not tape that she has wrapped around her body. Quite the opposite! "The swimsuit is super comfortable and can be put on and taken off just like any other swimsuit," she explained with a guaranteed smile.

A hot start to the summer!
Will Melissa Naschenweng set a new fashion trend with this daring look? The fact is: Her fans love it - and can certainly look forward to even more hot vacation snaps!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf