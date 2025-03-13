"Hammer!" "Wow!"
Melissa Naschenweng amazes in a “tape” swimsuit
Even her most loyal fans are left salivating! Folk music star Melissa Naschenweng (34) is causing a stir with a new photo - and this time it's not about her music, but about her outfit!
The blonde Carinthian poses cheekily on a ship's railing off Marseille - in a swimsuit that at first glance looks like it's not a swimsuit at all! Only a few strategically placed stripes conceal the essentials. Nothing should slip out of place!
"Since my bikini photos always cause a stir, from now on I can be found in a swimsuit - season open Lg from the south ", wrote Naschenweng with a wink to the sensational snapshot.
Fans are completely over the moon!
The reactions were not long in coming. "Wow, fantastic!", "Awesome!" and "Never seen such an unusual swimsuit" - to quote just a few of the comments under the post.
In her Instagram story, the "Alpine Barbie" also clarified: "No, it's not tape that she has wrapped around her body. Quite the opposite! "The swimsuit is super comfortable and can be put on and taken off just like any other swimsuit," she explained with a guaranteed smile.
A hot start to the summer!
Will Melissa Naschenweng set a new fashion trend with this daring look? The fact is: Her fans love it - and can certainly look forward to even more hot vacation snaps!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
