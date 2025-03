Fifth win in six games for Pöltl’s Raptors

Pöltl was the only player from the Canadians' usual starting line-up. The others were missing due to injury (Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick), personal reasons (RJ Barrett) or a break (Immanuel Quickley). With 28 points, A.J. Lawson was once again the top scorer for the Raptors, who overtook the 76ers in the table with the win. On Friday, Toronto will host the Utah Jazz in the first of four away games in a row in the west of the USA. The team from Salt Lake City lost 115:122 at the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.