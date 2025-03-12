Higher tax: tobacconists fight for survival

Wiener uncovers mishap with 60,000 euro scratch card

Meanwhile, the waters are also rising in another gambling case. As reported, the "1 Year of Christmas!" scratch card, which was published in 2023, is currently causing quite a stir. Around 200 lucky players have contacted lawyer Oliver Peschel because of the two missing words "per game" in the terms and conditions for the main prize of 5,000 euros per month, which you receive for a whole year. They are all now claiming the main prize of 60,000 euros each because of the small mistake made by the lotteries.