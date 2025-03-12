Fears for commissions
Higher tax: tobacconists fight for survival
The austerity package sends its regards: the state wants to take one billion euros from Lotto & Co. Costs that will remain on our tobacconists' pockets - and could leave them struggling to survive. Meanwhile, the waters are rising in another gambling case: a scratch card that appeared in 2023 is causing quite a stir.
The planned increase in the gambling levy could have a direct impact on tobacconists. At least, that's according to an internal letter that is currently circulating among the hard-working small businesses. And it is causing maximum uncertainty!
According to the letter, the state wants to raise one billion euros in tax revenue in order to plug the budget gap. In response, Austrian Lotteries is planning - out of necessity - to cut commissions. However, this would further weaken the economic basis of thousands of tobacconists and also put jobs at risk, according to the criticism.
The tobacconists are our most important sales partners. And they must remain so. It would be tragic if this successful model were to be shaken.
"It is becoming increasingly difficult for us"
The existence of locations in structurally weak regions in particular would be threatened. "It's getting more and more difficult for us," complains Michael Buresch, a tobacconist from Pöchlarn in Lower Austria. There are also warnings of an explosion in illegal gambling. A situation that comes at the expense of tax revenues.
Austrian Lotteries is also less than enthusiastic about the budget measures: "The tobacconists are our most important sales partners and must remain so," says spokesman Patrick Minar. "It would be tragic if this successful model were to be shaken."
Wiener uncovers mishap with 60,000 euro scratch card
Meanwhile, the waters are also rising in another gambling case. As reported, the "1 Year of Christmas!" scratch card, which was published in 2023, is currently causing quite a stir. Around 200 lucky players have contacted lawyer Oliver Peschel because of the two missing words "per game" in the terms and conditions for the main prize of 5,000 euros per month, which you receive for a whole year. They are all now claiming the main prize of 60,000 euros each because of the small mistake made by the lotteries.
Not without justification, as the Vienna Commercial Court, among others, ruled in a legally binding judgment. A Viennese man who had already drawn Peschel's attention to the faux pas at the end of 2023 was awarded the main prize of 60,000 euros - which has already been paid out. A total of three symbols for the main prize were also printed on his ticket - albeit spread across the two scratch-off games (see photo below).
Worst-case scenario: loss of billions
The lotteries, who admit to having made an "error" in the terms and conditions, now want to go all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. No wonder, in the worst case scenario, the owners of 270,000 tickets could claim 60,000 euros each - a loss of billions.
But lawyer Peschel is also confident. He believes his clients have a "good chance". And believes that the majority of lottery ticket owners would have disposed of them by now anyway.
It seems curious that some of the clients came forward as early as 2023 - and also reported the error to the lotteries, according to their own statements. It is unclear why the faulty scratch card was not withdrawn immediately.
