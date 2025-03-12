Proceedings over Austria’s climate plan dropped

The reason for this was a dispute within the then coalition of the ÖVP and the Greens, which was publicly fought over by former Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) and former European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP). Edtstadler withdrew a draft that Gewessler had submitted. This had not been agreed with the government, she said. Gewessler saw it differently.