Link to quintuple murder: 43-year-old man on trial
A Frenchman (43) living in Tyrol wrote cryptic emails to landlords and bailiffs. In doing so, he made reference to a capital crime. The downplaying of his electronic mail did not hold up in court.
After a three-month stay abroad, the defendant was surprised to discover that he had been deregistered by an unknown party and that his apartment was about to be evicted.
So he took to the virtual pen and wrote an e-mail - to the bailiff and the apartment owners, among others. His German teacher and the police were also among the recipients of the cryptic e-mail. The email said, for example, "I am leaving the apartment by force from the police, the human brain can surprise and it shocks people." Below that was a link from a daily newspaper to a newspaper article about the quintuple murder in Kitzbühel!
I just put links under emails from time to time.
Judge requested room protection for security reasons
Because of this gloomy background, the judge requested that the police protect the courtroom. But the defendant emphasized: "It wasn't a threat." He simply liked writing emails and was angry about the circumstances surrounding the deregistration and eviction. He had merely wanted to respond to the "administrative difficulties" that had arisen as a result. The link was a pure coincidence: "I just put links under emails from time to time", he said succinctly.
Coercion regarded as proven
The judge did not believe any of this: "You clearly wanted the bailiff and the apartment owners to refrain from eviction - and thus coerced them." She also explained that it could at least be assumed that they had threatened her with bodily harm. That was still a "mild interpretation". "If the link to the quintuple murder had been interpreted differently, we would be talking about completely different things here," explained the judge.
The sentence was ultimately also relatively lenient because the man is still blameless: 1800 euros are to be paid. The verdict is not yet final.
