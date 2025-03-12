Sagal on Applegate:
“Wish you’d been more innocent back then!”
"I wish you'd been more innocent!" In their cult series "A terribly nice family", they played the lazy raven mother and the stupid teenage blonde. But in real life, Katey Sagal aka Peggy Bundy and Christina Applegate aka "dumbass" Kelly were the exact opposite of their roles.
In Applegate and Jamie Lynn Sigler's MesSy podcast, Sagal revealed that despite her young age, child star Applegate had been in front of the camera more than she had: "She was therefore much more mature and grown up than was typical for her age, a real old soul."
Applegate precocious at 16
She revealed to her TV daughter that she would have secretly liked it better if she had been more of a child back then: "You were never little Christina. I wish it had been possible for you to be an innocent 16-year-old. A little girl."
Instead, the precocious Christina took on a kind of mother role for her younger co-star David Faustino (Bud Bundy) on set from the very beginning: "She took great care of David and I felt responsible for me."
"Smart, extremely clever and hilarious"
The 71-year-old also found it amazing how well Applegate was able to disguise herself for her role: "Chrissy was so incredibly clever, extremely smart and hilarious to boot. The complete opposite of Kelly Bundy, who wasn't exactly the brightest."
Applegate returned the compliment to her TV mother: "I felt safe around you because you had a lot more life experience than I did. You were what I needed most in life: a strong and stable person."
Greatest confidant on set
Sagal was the young Christiana's greatest confidant on set from the very beginning: "I knew that I could come to you with anything and cry. You always comforted me. I felt safe with you!"
Sagal revealed that she had been in rehab for four months before the series began filming: "I started using drugs and alcohol when I was 15. And when I was sober and clean, I almost felt like I was 15 again." That was also the reason why she was able to "empathize with you so well" despite the almost two-decade age difference.
