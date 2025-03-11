"Serious matter"
Following the scandal surrounding the manipulated suits of Norwegian ski jumpers, the World Ski Federation (FIS) has launched an in-depth investigation, with the first results to be presented this Wednesday! Meanwhile, the Norwegian Ski Federation has announced that the Norwegians around the recently disqualified jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang will compete in the World Cup at Holmenkollen in Oslo on Thursday ...
The FIS said that both the Ethics and Compliance Commission and the federation's administration would work with the various stakeholders involved in these cases "to move the investigation forward as quickly as possible while maintaining fairness and due process". The FIS called the matter "a serious matter".
Drastic changes to regulations possible
FIS Secretary General Michel Vion announced that every stone would be turned to ensure respect and fairness. "This means that we will continue to review the entire process. And if we come to the conclusion that the equipment regulations need to be drastically changed, we will do so," he emphasized.
Anonymously filmed and published videos have been causing a stir in ski jumping since Saturday. The moving images show how the Norwegian team is processing competition suits in an unlawful manner. For example, an unauthorized seam was attached to provide more stability. The additional stability helps the jumpers to fly in the air.
The Norwegian team admitted to cheating
After the large hill individual at the World Championships in Trondheim, Lindvik and Forfang were disqualified. Previously, their teammate Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal, who had also been nominated for Oslo, had already been removed from the competition. The Norwegian team admitted to cheating, coach Magnus Brevig was suspended, as was another member of staff. However, there are concerns that the scandal goes much further.
