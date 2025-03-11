The Norwegian team admitted to cheating

After the large hill individual at the World Championships in Trondheim, Lindvik and Forfang were disqualified. Previously, their teammate Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal, who had also been nominated for Oslo, had already been removed from the competition. The Norwegian team admitted to cheating, coach Magnus Brevig was suspended, as was another member of staff. However, there are concerns that the scandal goes much further.