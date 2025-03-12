A change is certain
The week of the Styrian chamber presidents
With the new federal government, the much-maligned social partners are once again gaining in importance. In Styria, they are dominating the political scene this week anyway. Highlights on Friday: the election of the new President of the Styrian Chamber of Agriculture and the announcement of the results of the Chamber of Commerce elections.
307,000 consultations, 89 million euros won: The Chamber of Labor proudly presented its performance report for the past year on Tuesday. An important signal to the outside world, as compulsory membership is of course not to the liking of all employees.
The same applies to the Chamber of Commerce on the business side. After all, they are usually a critical clientele. The widespread refusal to take part in the Chamber of Commerce election, which runs until tomorrow, can also be seen as a silent protest against the Chamber system.
Speaking of critical clientele: this traditionally includes farmers. They will have a new Styrian president on Friday. Franz Titschenbacher is retiring from the Chamber of Agriculture, Andreas Steinegger will succeed him. Titschenbacher has been accused time and again of not being energetic enough when it comes to the concerns of his sector. An accusation that is not unfamiliar to Chamber of Commerce President Josef Herk. Pesserl is no poltergeist either.
So after this week, things will probably become quieter again around the chambers and their protagonists. However, they need not fear for their future. Although the Neos are in favor of radical reforms, they are unable to implement them due to a lack of political power. And while the federal FPÖ is extremely critical of the social partners, no frontal attacks are to be expected from the provincial blue parties.
The system should therefore continue to run largely silently. Revolutions? Not in sight.
I wish you a pleasant Wednesday!
