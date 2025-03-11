Companies must pay a fine for arriving early

Five lines are closely monitored every day

But being late can also be expensive. Penalties are imposed for delays of 15 minutes or more for which the bus is at fault (e.g. technical problems on the bus). If a journey is started more than three minutes late through no fault of its own, it is penalized as a cancellation. Compliance is assessed on a random basis. Five lines are selected at random every day and evaluated in detail. In the fourth quarter of 2024, 8527 journeys were checked, 87 of which were found to have poor timetable compliance.