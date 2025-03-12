"Krone" reader campaign
What questions do you have for Judith Pühringer?
The leading candidate of the Vienna Green Party answers the questions of "Krone" readers. Send us a letter, an e-mail or a video. Read here how your question reaches Judith Pühringer and when you can read the answers.
You ask the questions and the top candidates in the Vienna elections will answer them during a visit to the "Krone" newsroom. Judith Pühringer from the Green Party will also be there. For this campaign, we need the cooperation of our readers, who can ask the questions that are burning under their nails: So what do you want to know from the Green Party leader?
As an opposition party, the Greens focus primarily on "social justice, climate and education". The fight against inflation is also important to Judith Pühringer, as she says herself.
How can I address my question to Green Party leader Judith Pühringer?
It's simple: send us an e-mail or a letter (subject line: Pühringer). Or even a video in which you ask Judith Pühringer directly into the camera in selfie style what she should answer. The written questions are read out to the Green Party leader in the newsroom. The videos are played directly on a screen.
Where do I send my question or questions?
Please send emails and all videos to: wien@kronenzeitung.at. Letters to: Kronen Zeitung, Vienna editorial office, Muthgasse 2, 1190 Vienna.
Can I ask my question anonymously?
Yes, of course. Please let us know whether we are allowed to mention your name as part of the campaign or not.
When will Judith Pühringer answer the questions?
The visit to the "Krone" newsroom will take place in April. We will inform you of the publication date in good time. The choice of questions is left to the editors.
"Do you ask politicians the really critical questions at all?"
Of course! Any question is welcome and permitted. Due to the limited broadcasting time and repetitions of the questions, there will naturally be editorial cuts.
