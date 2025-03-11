Runaway “Odin” was grounded after being rescued

Trapped in a crevice

When "Odin" made no attempt to return to the light of day the following day, the owners feared the worst. In her distress, the woman called the fire department for help. And the firefighters tackled the problem professionally. First of all, they had to track down "Odin" in the meter-long crevice. Which was not so easy. In the beam of a hand-held spotlight, the cat's light brown fur was finally visible - behind sand and rocks.