Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In force from Wednesday

How US tariffs are hurting the USA more than Europe

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 13:05

From Wednesday, US tariffs on steel and aluminum will apply at a rate of 25 percent. Many fear that this could have a negative impact on the European economy. But a study now shows: The tariffs will do almost no harm to Europe - but they will hurt the USA all the more.

0 Kommentare

A simulation by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) shows that the tariffs will only have a minor impact on the European Union (EU) economy in the short term. In the short term, real gross domestic product (GDP) could fall by 0.02 percent, according to the study.

"This small effect arises because the affected products only account for around five percent of total EU exports and only a small proportion of these are exported to the USA," the experts write.

The US is harming itself with tariffs
However, the damage that the United States is inflicting on itself through the tariffs is likely to be all the greater. Prices are likely to rise by 0.41%, driving up the inflation rate. US exports, in turn, could fall by 1.37 percent. "Imported steel and aluminum will become considerably more expensive, thereby also increasing the production costs of many American industries," says the IfW. 

"US producers of steel and aluminum are likely to pass this price increase on to their customers at home, while their competitiveness abroad declines," the experts estimate.

Potential for further measures
"These tariffs may have a symbolic effect as a protectionist measure in the spirit of 'America First', but ultimately they harm the economic interests of the USA," says Julian Hinz, IfW Research Director for Trade Policy. "Even if the direct effects of Trump's tariff policy on the EU are not significant," the expert sees potential for further protectionist measures - i.e. to protect US companies from competition from abroad. 

The EU must prepare for a possible escalation. A strategic priority for Europe should be the diversification of trade and the strengthening of economic resilience, said Hinz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf