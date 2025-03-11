Austria faces third “lost year”

Government austerity package comes at the wrong time

However, it is not only private households that are influencing the economy; the government is also taking Raiffeisen Research to task. As necessary as the austerity package announced by the new federal government is, it comes at the wrong time from an economic perspective, says Reith. "The economy is at a standstill and actually needs a boost, but instead obstacles are foreseeably being placed in its path. Of course, the structural problems would not be solved by stimulus aid; the economy would be on the road with the handbrake on, so to speak," says Reith.