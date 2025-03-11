Trump removes “Black Lives Matter” lettering

"Too much crime, too much graffiti"

At the end of February, Trump massively criticized Browser and announced that the federal government he was leading was seeking to take control of the capital. The city administration under Bowser was not doing its job properly - "too much crime, too much graffiti, too many tents on the lawns", he said, referring to homeless people. In the presidential election in November, the right-wing populist made gains among many other voter groups, including black voters. However, the government recently made numerous cuts to programmes to promote diversity, equality and inclusion - abbreviated as DEI - which have been demonized by Trump in the past as discrimination against white people.