Nordic balance sheet: Of dreamers and the disappointed

The Norwegian suit scandal casts a dark shadow over the World Championships in Trondheim. The competitions in the far north were a career highlight for some athletes. The "Krone" takes a look back and highlights the performances of the athletes from Salzburg.

Four medals - Jan Hörl became a medal collector! "Mega!" cheered the Bischofshofen native. And he wasn't the only one in the ski club to come away with a medal - Claudia Purker won mixed team bronze in the combined event. "It was nerve-wracking," grinned the 26-year-old, after third place was only decided after more than an hour (Japan protested).