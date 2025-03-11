World Championships in Trondheim
Nordic balance sheet: Of dreamers and the disappointed
Ski jumper Jan Hörl became a medal collector, but the Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim did not go according to plan for the "Rettis". After the big event in Norway, the "Krone" takes stock from Salzburg's perspective.
The Norwegian suit scandal casts a dark shadow over the World Championships in Trondheim. The competitions in the far north were a career highlight for some athletes. The "Krone" takes a look back and highlights the performances of the athletes from Salzburg.
Four medals - Jan Hörl became a medal collector! "Mega!" cheered the Bischofshofen native. And he wasn't the only one in the ski club to come away with a medal - Claudia Purker won mixed team bronze in the combined event. "It was nerve-wracking," grinned the 26-year-old, after third place was only decided after more than an hour (Japan protested).
Lisa Eder was much less euphoric after winning team silver - also her first top 3 finish at a major event. "I'm satisfied, but the Norwegians really gave us a run for our money," she complained. In retrospect, her statement appears in a different light - was everything right with the competition?
Back to grammar school
Stefan Kraft traveled home with his World Championship medals 14 and 15. He found his haul "very okay" under the impression of a final competition that went less well. "There remains a certain perplexity." Cross-country skier Alexander Brandner was impressed. He did not win a medal in the relay or the 50 km, but would never have imagined competing in the World Championships a year ago. "It was a dream come true." In the meantime, the 32-year-old has returned to everyday life and his coaching job at the Saalfelden Ski High School. Teresa Stadlober came very close to her first World Championship medal. "It was one of my best classic races," said the fourth place finisher in the 10 km classic and was "incredibly proud" of her performance.
"It was fantastic"
For the sprinters Lukas Mrkonjic, who shed tears after a fall in the sprint, and Michael Föttinger, the title fights were just as unsatisfactory as for the Rettenegger brothers. Thomas, the older one, had to return home injured and unable to compete. Stefan won bronze with the mixed team, but otherwise fell short of expectations and was not nominated for the men's team. "Unfortunately, it wasn't my World Championships," admitted the man from Pfarrwerfen.
Para-cross-country skier Carina Edlinger, who was supported by her brother Julian's cross-country service team, was over the moon with her gold medal. "It was fantastic to run in front of so many fans," said the 26-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.